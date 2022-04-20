Air India To Resume Mumbai-Nairobi Direct Flights

Nairobi: Air India would resume direct flights between Nairobi and Mumbai beginning November 27, High Commissioner of India to Kenya Rahul Chhabra said.

Chhabra said that the flights would be four times a week and the frequency could be increased to daily after seeing the response.

"Air India will resume flying four times a week in order to tap into the growing demand for travel between the two countries. Depending on the market response, the frequency could be increased to daily," Chhabra said.

The envoy was speaking at a Kenya-India agribusiness forum. A group of 27 companies from India, mainly in the agricultural sector, are visiting the African country, seeking investment, joint venture and other business opportunities.

Chhabra said that India has streamlined the visa process for Kenyans seeking to travel to India. "Kenyan citizens can now acquire visas online and is expected to increase number of outbound Kenya travellers to India," he said.

The high commissioner said that Kenya Airways already flies to India and thus there will be more choices for travellers commuting between the two countries. According to him, the introduction of the Air India flights will also boost the number of Indians tourists visiting Kenya.

Air India had cancelled direct flights in 2010 because of a low volume of business. UNI