Air India Express Mumbai to Lucknow delayed due to bad weather

New Delhi: Air India Express made a last-minute rescheduling of its Mumbai to Lucknow flight, AIX-2773, on September 16, delaying its departure by 10 hours, citing "operational reasons".

This abrupt change prompted protests and slogans from some of the affected passengers, which was directed towards the Tata Group-owned carrier. Originally set to take off at 9.19 p.m. on Saturday, the flight was rescheduled to 7.15 a.m. on Sunday.

“Due to inclement weather over Delhi this evening, a number of flights were diverted, including our Guwahati-Delhi flight, which was diverted to Lucknow. Subsequent flights from Delhi and Mumbai have also been rescheduled due to the diversion, " said the spokesperson.

"We apologise for the inconvenience to our guests due to circumstances beyond our control. The safety and wellbeing of our guests and crew is a priority and we take all precautions to ensure safe and comfortable journeys, " said the spokesperson.

"Meanwhile alternatives are being organised, while refreshments, accommodation and transportation are being provided to impacted guests, " the spokesperson added.

