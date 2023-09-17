    Menu
    India

    Air India Express Mumbai to Lucknow delayed due to bad weather

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    September17/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: Air India Express made a last-minute rescheduling of its Mumbai to Lucknow flight, AIX-2773, on September 16, delaying its departure by 10 hours, citing "operational reasons".

    This abrupt change prompted protests and slogans from some of the affected passengers, which was directed towards the Tata Group-owned carrier. Originally set to take off at 9.19 p.m. on Saturday, the flight was rescheduled to 7.15 a.m. on Sunday.

    “Due to inclement weather over Delhi this evening, a number of flights were diverted, including our Guwahati-Delhi flight, which was diverted to Lucknow. Subsequent flights from Delhi and Mumbai have also been rescheduled due to the diversion, " said the spokesperson.

    "We apologise for the inconvenience to our guests due to circumstances beyond our control. The safety and wellbeing of our guests and crew is a priority and we take all precautions to ensure safe and comfortable journeys, " said the spokesperson.

    "Meanwhile alternatives are being organised, while refreshments, accommodation and transportation are being provided to impacted guests, " the spokesperson added.

    —IANS

    Categories :IndiaTags :AirIndia Express Flight Rescheduling Mumbai To Lucknow Operational Reasons Flight Delay Protests Tata Group Inclement Weather
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in