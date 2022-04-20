Air Force Jaguar Crashes In UP, Pilot Ejects Safely

Kushinagar: An Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft crashed here on Monday morning.

However, the pilot of the fighter Jaguar aircraft managed to eject safely before the plane crashed at the ground and caught fire.

District Magistrate Anil Kumar Singh said here that the fighter aircraft crashed in an agricultural field at Hetimpur village.

According to Dr Singh, the aircraft was on a routine sortie, which took off from Gorakhpur airbase. But after 10 minutes of flying, it lost communication with the airbase and later crashed.

The DM said after the crash, the aircraft caught fire and immediately, it was razed to ashes due to strong winds. The pilot landed safely in the nearby fields. The IAF has ordered a court of inquiry into the incident, the DM added. UNI