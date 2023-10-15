Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari Offers Prayers At Badrinath, Kedarnath Temple

Badrinath: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari visited and offered prayers at Badrinath Temple and Kedarnath Temple on Sunday in Uttarakhand.

Earlier, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff attended the annual Eastern Air Command (EAC) Commanders' conference held from October 12-13 at Air Force Station, Tezpur. The Chief of the Air Staff reviewed the operational preparedness of the Command and expressed satisfaction with its major achievements. In his address, the Chief of the Air Staff emphasized the importance of maintaining a high operational preparedness and ensuring the operational readiness of all platforms, weapon systems and assets. He stressed the need for root cause analysis of all accidents and incidents, improve maintenance practices to boost mission effectiveness and focus on physical and cyber security at all times.

He urged all Commanders to continue their efforts towards providing a safe operational flying environment.

The Chief of Air Staff also awarded trophies to Stations for achieving excellence in the fields of Operations, Maintenance and Administration. —ANI