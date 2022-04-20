AIPEF Urges Discoms To Save Fixed Charges Payment To Private Generators

Lucknow: All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF ) has urged Discoms to save fixed charges payment to private generators using force majeure clause of the power purchase agreement.

AIPEF Chairman Shailendra Dubey has written letters to all the Chief Ministers on Wednesday to issue instructions to Discoms to issue notices to private generators under force majeure conditions of lockdown not to give power scheduling due to lockdown in larger interest of the state and consumers.

Mr Dubey said here on Thursday that there is a drastic reduction in load and demand in all states as all the industrial, commercial units and railways have been shut down under lockdown. He said it is more important for UP Discoms to stop payment of fix charges to generators as UP Government has announced that industries are exempted to pay fix charges of electricity to DISCOMS during lock down.The imposition of the above lockdown qualifies as force majeure under the PPA as events and circumstances are beyond the control of the state Discoms.

In the above circumstances of a sudden drastic reduction in demand /load Discoms should immediately stop scheduling power from these power plants under the existence of force majeure circumstances affecting Discoms. Dubey said when the situation eases out, then state Discoms will again start scheduling power from their power plants as per requirement.Thus already financially crunched Discoms will not be further burdened to pay fix charges without purchasing electricity.

It is worthwhile to mention that Distribution companies of states like Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have invoked force majeure event as per their power purchase agreements (PPAs) with many power plants citing reduction of electricity demand due to nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. They have told many power plants that their electricity will not be scheduled and the projects should stop declaring availability of electricity.UPPCL has served the notice to all generators on March 28 to invoke force majeure clause of PPA to save fix charges under lock down. Without discriminating UPPCL has served notice to all generators which include Lalitpur, Bajaj Power, Laco, Rosa, NTPC,NHPC,Nuclear Power Corporation,-SJVNL,THDC,PTC,Sasan Power and UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam.

Punjab State Power Corp Ltd has told power plants that it is facing drastic reduction in power demand and has asked power plants to stop supplying. It has also said that the force majeure condition absolves it of paying fixed charges. UNI