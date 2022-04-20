AIMPLB Turns Down Sri Sri's Proposal On Ayodhya

Ayodhya/Lucknow: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has turned down the proposal by spiritual leader and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for a meeting over the vexed issue of Ayodhya.

Sri Shri Ravi Shankar is expected to reach Lucknow on Tuesday evening and meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday evening.

On November 16, he will be visiting Ayodhya to meet the stakeholders in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue.

Though the AIMPLB has declined to meet Sri Sri, observers feel that there is a probability of some board members meeting him in their personal capacity.

Though no official was willing to speak to the media, high-level sources in the AIMPLB told UNI on Tuesday that AIMPLB as well as the Babri Masjid Action Committee (BMAC) have refused to meet Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Sources said AIMPLB counsel and convener of the Committee Jafaryab Jilani, too, had refused to meet the spiritual leader in Lucknow. "Sri Sri has no concrete formula for resolving the issue and Muslim community would not back down on the dispute," the sources said, adding that AIMPLB wants the spiritual guru to first convince Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on the issue and then get back to the Board through a written communication.

The sources added that AIMPLB stands by its resolution passed in the national executive held in April this year.

However, AIMPLB member and eminent Sunni leader, Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali, is likely to meet Sri Sri in his personal capacity.

On the other hand, leaders close to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also confirmed that AIMPLB and BMAC have declined to accept the meeting proposal.

The spiritual leader is also likely to meet Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi in Lucknow on Wednesday. Rizvi had recently met Sri Sri in Bangalore. UNI