AIMPLB To Identify Fake Maulanas After Akhara Parishad Names 14 Fraudsters

Lucknow: Towing the lines of All India Akhara Parishad, All India Muslim Personal Law Board(AIMPLB) too has decided to launch a campaign to identify 'fake maulanas'. The Board said that some illiterate 'maulanas' represent the community and Islam on debates in TV channels and indulge in spreading misunderstanding and confusion about the religion. Executive member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said here today that a lot of 'fake' Muslim clerics have been appearing on TV channels these days with little knowledge of Islam and Shariat. "These clerics do not have any credential. All they do is wear a skull cap, grow a beard and sit on TV debates. Such people bring bad name to the community as they do not have knowledge of Islam and Shariat," the Maulana said. "I will soon submit a proposal to AIMPLB to act against these people. I would also like to suggest that the Board authorised clerics to speak on TV channels and other debates. This will certainly keep a check on 'fake clerics' going about their way," said Firangi Mahali. The Maulana said that these 'fake clerics' create a wrong notion that the Shariat was being misused and portray issues like instant Triple 'Talaq' in bad light as they do not know the exact meaning of 'Talaq' as mentioned in Shariat. Commenting on the recent action against 'fake babas' by Akhara Parishad, the cleric said, "It is a welcome move. People, who do not have knowledge of a particular faith, bring bad name to it. Such people should be identified and acted against." The Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad had recently released a list of 14 'fake babas' or self-proclaimed Godmen and urged people to boycott them. UNI