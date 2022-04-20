AIMPLB To File Review Plea In SC Against Ayodhya Verdict In First Week Of December

Lucknow: All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), on behalf of a couple of litigants, would file the review petitions against the Supreme Court's November 9 judgement on the Ayodhya title suit in the first week of December.

The Board had, on November 17, decided to file review petition on behalf of the Muslim litigants who were not satisfied with the Apex court's ruling giving the entire disputed area for the construction of the Ram temple.

Four of the ten litigants were reported to have authorized the AIMPLB to file the review petition on their behalf. AIMPLB member and senior lawyer Zafarayeb Jilani said here on Wednesday that the review petition would be filed next week. He said the Board will have to file the review petition within one month period after the judgement.

Mr Jilani clarified that Sunni Waqf Board's decision not to pursue the case won't legally affect the Board to file the review petition as all Muslim organizations are supporting AIMPLB.

Yesterday, UP Sunni Central Waqf Board had decided not to file the review petition.

"If Sunni waqf Board do not want to file the review petition, it is okay. But under the Indian Constitution, if one litigant wants to file a review, then the court will have to accept it," Mr Jilani said.

On November 9, the Top court had given its verdict in the vexed Ayodhya title suit by giving the entire disputed land to the Ramlalla Virajaman for construction of a Ram temple.

The court, though admitted that the demolishing of Babri mosque was a criminal offence and even admitted that there were no temple at the place before the mosque, had asked the government to provide 5 acres of land to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya for construction of a new mosque while asked the government to set up a Ram temple trust for the new Ram temple. UNI