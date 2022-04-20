AIMPLB Threatens To Approach SC In Case Interference With Shariat Law

Kanpur: All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has threatened to approach the Supreme Court if anyone tried to interfere with the Shariat Law in connection with the controversial Triple Talaq. The Board has already constituted a big team of senior lawyers to defend the issue of Triple Talaq in the apex court during the hearing, scheduled to start next month. Board Chairman Maulana Rabe Hasaini Nadvi, while addressing a press conference here yesterday, said the team of lawyers has been fixed and they will challenge any move against the Triple Talaq. "We won't allow any interference by the Centre or the State Governments and will approach the SC if such thing happens," he said. UNI