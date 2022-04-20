AIMPLB On Triple Talaq Bill: No Change In Stand, Meeting Soon

Lucknow: All India Muslim Personal Law Board(AIMPLB), sticking to its old decision of opposing the Triple Talaq Bill to be moved by the Centre once again in the Lok Sabha next week, will convene a meeting very soon to discuss the vexed issue, sources said here on Friday.

AIMPLB has already termed the Triple Talaq bill a 'political agenda' of the present government and will convince the opposition parties to oppose the Bill tooth and nail in the Rajya Sabha.

A meeting to discuss the issue would be convened very soon as the present government had announced to table the fresh Triple Talaq Bill in the Lok Sabha on June 17.

The Board's official maintained that the present form of the Bill is violation of the rights of the married women and it also violates the Supreme Court's ruling. The Apex Court in August 2018 had declared 'triple talaq' unconstitutional. UNI