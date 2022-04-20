AIMPLB Not Ready For Out Of Court Settlement

Lucknow: All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has clarified they are not ready for any out of court settlement in the Ayodhya case.

"AIMPLB will fight the case in a strong way in the SC," a statement issued by the Board said.

AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Wali Rahmani said they are not ready to take or accept other things as replacement of Babri mosque. "We participated in the mediation committee as it was constituted by the Supreme Court," he said. Earlier, Board member and Iman of the Eidgah Aishbagh Mualauma Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali had said if there were any good proposal from the mediation committee then they will be ready to discuss it. "It is good that an amicable solution is reached as decision from the court will take time," he said. The Supreme Court on Thursday fixed August 2 as the next date for hearing in the case and has directed the mediation committee to submit its report by July 31. UNI