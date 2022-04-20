AIMPLB Issues Code Of Conduct For Triple Talaq: No Out Of Court Settlement In Ayodhya

Lucknow: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) today gave call for social boycott of those who give triple talaq to their wives without reasons as prescribed by the Shariat. The board however said, if the triple talaq is given in one sitting will be legally valid as per the Shariat. The board also defended the practice of giving divorce through the social media like 'whatsApp' and other mediums. "Social boycott means 'Hukka pani bund'. It has been decided in executive body meeting that those misusing triple talaq will face social boycott and this move will prove to be an effective tool for curbing the practice of triple talaq," said the AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Wali Rahmani here in a press conference after the two-day meeting of the working committee of the board. He said there is lot of misunderstanding and misinformation on the issue of triple talaq and board has finalised a 10-point code of conduct for the Muslims. Maulana Rahmani argued that the triple talaq has the sanction of the Quran, forms part of the Muslim personal law and therefore falls squarely outside the purview of the judiciary. He said declaring the triple talaq as unconstitutional and like rewriting the Quran. Maulana said "Islam has conferred equal rights on men and women and it's our collective responsibility to ensure that women exercise their rights." In the meanwhile, Maulana Rahmani ruled out the possibility of the out of court negotiated settlement of the Ayodhya dispute saying the AIMPLB would abide by the judgement of the Supreme Court. He said the board appeals to the SC to expedite the hearing in Ayodhya dispute as the judicial verdict is the only solution to the title dispute and the board would abide by the judgement of the Supreme Court. Maulana Rahmani defended the triple talaq given through social media when asked whether the divorce given by social media was valid as per the Islamic law." The post card or the marriage card send by somebody inviting other for his /her marriage is valid document as invitation for the marriage ceremony so is the case with the divorce given through the social media." Maulana Rahmani replied in affirmative when asked whether the Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath Governments were meddling in the religious affairs of the Muslims and were indulging in politics on this issue. Defending the provision for the triple talaq in Muslim personal law, Maulana said, "it is not the Muslim personal law but the conduct of the people that needs to be changed as some people are misusing the law for triple talaq." The Supreme Court is currently hearing several PILs challenging the constitutional validity of triple talaq, the Islamic practice Sunni Muslims follow of divorcing their wife by pronouncing the word 'talaq' three times. The Centre and some NGOs, who are a party in the case in the SC, have submitted that triple talaq violated the gender equality rights. The Supreme Court has set May 11-19 next as the timeline to conclude hearings on the legality of triple talaq, signalling it's resolve to decide on an issue with potentially severe socio-political implications. The court said it would hold daily sittings between May 11 and May 19 to decide pleas by Muslim women to declare the practice of oral talaq illegal. Asked how the AIMPLB would ensure justice with the Muslim women who are victims of triple talaq Maulana Rahmani said, "the issue of triple talaq is being blown out of proportion in the media and a mountain is being created out of the molehill. He said the kind of propaganda being carried out in the media is incorrect and the incidence of talaq among the Muslims is far lower than any other community in India. He said the rate of divorce among Muslims was 0.15 per cent, while it was 3.7 per cent among the non-Muslims. Asma Jehra, head of the women wing of the AIMPLB, said the board has set up a toll free helpline for helping the Muslim women and counselling the couples facing dispute in their relations. She said so far the board has received over 15,000 calls from across the nation. The secretary of the AIMPLB Jafaryaab Jilani said the meeting of the board approved a 10-point code of conduct for the Muslims. He said the board has recognised the right of the Muslim women to divorce her husband through `Khula' the right of the Muslim women to divorce her husband. He said the board has issued appeals to all the Imams of the mosques that the code of conduct be read out to the Muslims in mosques during the Friday prayers. UNI