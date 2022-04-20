AIMIM Leader Arrested In Lucknow Over CAA Violence

Lucknow: The district secretary of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Lucknow, Aziz-ur-Rehman, has been arrested and booked for sedition following violence in protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Rehman, who was arrested from Bazaar Khala area, was a part of the protests on Monday at the Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama here against the CAA and NRC. He was also a part of protests held earlier on December 13.

A senior police official said, "He has been charged with provoking people to violence which amounts to sedition." Protests at Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama on Monday had turned violent when students pelted stones at the police. The students were protesting against police action against students in Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi on Sunday.

The police had to use mild force to control the students and Jamia was thereafter closed till January 5. Meanwhile, 19 people have been arrested in Mau for Monday''s violence and the process of identifying thers from video footage is underway.

UP DGP O.P. Singh said that the situation in all educational institutions in the state is now under control. He said the police is vigilant and appealed to the people not to pay heed to rumours being spread by anti-social elements. --IANS