Aim to increase Textiles exports 3 times from present export value: Piyush

Working closely with MOF to resolve the issue of old dues on incentives for Exporters - Shri Goyal

Government is always open to consider all Industry requirements - Shri Goyal

India needs global players to compete on scale.- Shri PiyushGoyal

Industries that don’t depend on Subsidies thrive much more.- Shri Goyal

FTAs are progressing fast on many fronts.- Shri Piyush Goyal

Let's make our designs and products as gold standards in the world.- Shri Goyal

We must all collectively resolve to reach the target of $ 44 bn of exports in 2021-22 for Textiles & Apparel including Handicrafts"- Piyush Goyal

Enhance domestic production to $ 250 bn at the earliest- Shri Piyush Goyal

PLI Scheme for Textiles & MITRA Parks Scheme - at advance stage of Approval- Shri Goyal

New Delhi (The Hawk): "We must aim to increase textiles exports 3 times from present export value of $33 bn to $ 100 bsssn of textiles exports at the earliest "said Shri PiyushGoyal , Union Minister for Commerce & Industry, Textiles, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution while interacting with the leaders of Textile Industry in India. He said that we must all collectively resolve to reach the target of $ 44 bn of exports in 2021-22 for Textiles & Apparel including Handicrafts. Textile sector is expected to surpass all past records.



The Minister said that his Textile Ministry is working closely with MOF to resolve the issue of old dues on incentives for Exporters .He said that Government is always open to consider all industry requirements. He said thatIndustries that don’t depend on Subsidies thrive much more.

Shri Goyal furtherstated that PLI Scheme for Textiles & MITRA Parks Scheme is at advance stage of Approval.He added that story of Indian Textile Industry and our weavers have been using centuries old knowledge, craft & techniques to create timeless fabrics. The level of artistry & intricacy is unparalleled. The world would have never experiencedthese products, if it hadn't been for our ‘Textile Exporters.’

The Minister mentioned that India has met all of its international service commitments, which has made us the trusted partner of the world. He added it may be noted that India is showing signs of robust economic recoveryas the GDP in Q1 2021-22 grew by a phenomenal 20.1% and 90% growth was seen in total FDI inflow in 1st three months of FY 2021-22 as compared to same period last year.The Merchandise exports in August, 2021 is ~ $ 33 bn, which is up by 45% over 2020-21 & up 27.5% over 2019-20 and merchandise exports for Apr-Aug, 2021is ~ $164 bn, up by 67% over 2020-21 & up 23% over 2019-20.

The Minister said that he was extremely proud of the achievements of Textile Industry. Shri Goyalsaid that today, we must all collectively resolve to reach the target of $ 44 bn of exports in 2021-22 for Textiles & Apparel including Handicrafts. The Minister said that we can no longer be satisfied with small increments, its time for a quantum jump.

Shri Goyalcalled upon the Industry to aim to increase textiles exports 3 times from present export value of $33 bn (i.e. Cross $ 100 bn of textiles exports) at the earliest andenhance domestic production to $ 250 bn as well in a very quick time.Shri Goyal said that exporters must back the expectations of the nation with their Effort, Expertise & Efficiency. They shouldexplore new marketsand also share market intelligence/demand info with others.

.ShriGoyal asked the Industry leaders to handhold small exporters & guide them.The Minister added that Government & Exporters are partners in India’s growth story and Government aims to provide a conducive ecosystem, to explore our competitive & comparative advantage. These include simplification of laws, reduction of compliance burden, RoSTCL&RoDTEP notified, etc.

The Minister said that the Launch of Indian brand “Kasturi Cotton” with international fibre quality, has opened great new opportunities for Textile Industry to expand business opportunities.

Shri Goyal furtherstated that he personally has been interacting with different nations to expedite FTAs/PTAs (UK, EU, Australia etc.). It will provide new avenues to build a loyal customer base.

The Minister said that Textiles sector has the Power, Promise & Potential to realise the goal of ‘Local goes Global - Make in India for the World’

Speaking on the occasion, Smt. DarshnaJardosh, Minister of State for Textiles and Railways said that Indian Textiles and Apparel industries should increase their efficiency. She also stated that textiles sector empowers the women as most of the women are engaged in this sector and earning their livelihood.

Secretary Textiles, Shri U. P. Singh in his welcome address said that government and exporters are partners in India’s growth story and Ministry has adopted a holistic development model supported by infrastructure and cluster development, technical textile mission, performance linked incentives and a zero rated tax policy on exports to restore India’s pride in the global textile market.

Prominent Textiles exporters and industry leaders participated in the interaction held to discuss measures to boost manufacturing and enhance exports.