Aim to complete Vistara-Air India merger as soon as possible, says Singapore Airlines

New Delhi: On Tuesday, Singapore Airlines announced that it hopes to finalise the merger of Vistara and Air India "as soon as possible," barring any delays caused by the necessary permissions from relevant authorities.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) gave its approval to the proposed merger on September 1, giving Singapore Airlines a 25.1% share in Air India once it is finalised.

Singapore Airlines owns 49 percent of Vistara, while the Tata Group owns the remaining 51 percent.—Inputs from Agencies