AIIMS To Organize Various Programmes On Vivekananda On Birth Anniversary

Rishikesh: Various programmes are going to be organized at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh on Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, to be celebrated as Youth Day. Among the programmes, a blood donation camp will be held. The aim is to make people aware about voluntary blood donation and to conserve life. A marathon race will be organized in the morning in which the doctors, faculty members and other employees of the institute will participate. Apart from this, experts will also brainstorm on how the health services in the state can be carried forward with each other's cooperation. Cultural programmes will also be held on this occasion. There will also be a special performance of the Army Band from Raiwala Cantt. The Governor of Uttarakhand Mrs Baby Rani Maurya will attend the programme as Chief Guest.

A press conference was organized today by the AIIMS Director Padmashree Prof Ravi Kant to apprise the people about the programmes to be held on Sunday, on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. He said that the objective of the institute was to encourage more and more youth to emulate the ideals for which the renowned saint stood. He called upon the youth to imbibe the ideals of Swami Vivekananda and lead the world to a new path. He said that Swami Vivekananda had knowledge of many languages including Bengali, Hindi and English. The Director said that all the preparations for the programme have been almost completed. He has especially invited the citizens of Rishikesh and nearby areas to the programme. Deputy Director Administration Anshuman Gupta, Programme Coordinator Dr Vinod, Dr Mohit Tayal, Senior Administrative Officer Harish Mohan Thapliyal were present on the occasion.