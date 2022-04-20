AIIMS Starts Operations In Rae Bareli

Rae Bareli: After a long wait of about 11 years, the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences(AIIMS) started its operations with an OPD centre here in Rae Bareli on Monday.

This is the first AIIMS to start operation in the state with others being constructed in Gorakhpur.

The foundation stone of the AIIMS was laid by the then Congress president Sonia Gandhi in 2007 but due to some administration problem of getting land and other issues delayed the project.

The AIIMS, situated at Dariyapur area of the district, OPD started at 0800 hours on Monday and the patients are charged just Rs 10.

This AIIMS would give a big relief to the patients of the nearby districts like Amethi, Sultanur, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur and Kanpur as now they can avail the facilities of specialist doctors as earlies they had to rush to SGPGI or KGMU , both in Lucknow, sources said.

In the first phase there are 35 staffs including 8 doctors for the OPD facility , all trained at PGI, Chandigarh, who are the nodal institution for establishing this AIIMS.

Superintendent of AIIKM Ashok Kumar said here that the trial of the OPD has started while OSD of AIIMS Digamber Behra disclosed that by next academic session MBBS courses would also commence.

Meanwhile, Congress MLC Dinesh Singh, who had joined the BJP, tweeted to thank former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath for start of OPD in the AIIMS.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also claimed that the previous SP government should be patted for the AIIMS at Rae Bareli as the entire land was given by his government.

In the first phase, OPD along with construction of hostel, residential complex and OPD building have been constructed.

In the second phase, which has commenced, there would be a 600 bed hospital along with 100 MBBS capacity academic block. The works for the second phase will complete by March 2020.

Officials said to run the OPD, the posts are being created and the OPD will serve facilities like general medicine, general surgery, pediatric,ENT orthopedic, gynocogology and dental. Besides there would be radiology, x-ray, ultrasound, ECG and pathology lab.

The Rae Bareli AIIMS is spread out in 93 acres of land and the total cost of the project is around Rs 823 crores. UNI