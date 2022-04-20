AIIMS Rishikesh To Restart OPD Facility By End Of This Month

Rishikesh (The Hawk): AIIMS Rishikesh is going to restart OPD facility postponed due to lock down. The hospital administration will reopen the General OPD by end of this month after finalizing all necessary arrangements. It will be mandatory for patients to register themselves online on ors.gov.in for availing OPD Services.

General OPD was suspended at AIIMS Rishikesh after the nationwide lockdown announced on 24 March. However, special OPDs for Emergency, Telemedicine OPD and screening of Covid patients have been continued daily. Apart from this, trauma and emergency services were functional as usual but General OPD was closed due to kepping in mind will reopen soon at AIIMS, in view of the problems of common patients. In this case these days arrangements are being finalized by AIIMS administration.

Director AIIMS Padmashri Professor Ravikant said that the global epidemic Corona may remain for a long time. In such a situation, we have to find avenues in the midst of this crisis. He said that AIIMS 'priority is to provide adequate and appropriate treatment to the patients. Keeping in mind the difficulties of common patients, a safe and convenient system is being developed to start general OPD. Giving detailed information, Professor UB Mishra, Dean of AIIMS Hospital Administration said that experts from all departments have been talked to resume General OPD. Efforts are made that General OPD will be started within about 15 days. All these aspects are being considered before starting OPD, proper arrangement of doctors' seating area, proper management of waiting area for patients and him attendents, sanitizers and masks etc. It will also be ensured that social distancing is fully followed. Initially, limited patients will be seen. Later this number will be gradually increased. It will be mandatory for patients coming to General OPD to get online registration.