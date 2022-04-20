AIIMS Rishikesh Successfully Treats Brain Aneurysm Using Advanced Endovascular Technique

Rishikesh (The Hawk): AIIMS Rishikesh has successfully treated Brain aneurysm using the most advanced endovascular technique, thus avoiding major intracranial surgery. This is the first case at AIIMS Rishikesh in which Brain Aneurysm is completely cured utilizing endovascular coiling. This treatment is included in the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

A 50-year-old woman from Amroha, UP fell in the bathroom in the early morning of August 18th after experiencing a sudden and severe headache along with vomiting. The family took him to the City Hospital in Amroha. After being admitted for few days, she was referred to Meerut. After being referred from Meerut, the woman was brought to AIIMS Rishikesh. Dr Jitender Chaturvedi, consultant neurosurgeon at AIIMS, Rishikesh diagnosed the cause of her brain hemorrhage, which was due to rupture of a Brain Aneurysm. The real danger was that this aneurysm would rupture anytime again to cause another Brain hemorrhage. In such a situation, saving the woman's life was nothing short of a challenge.

The patient was thus treated promptly using state-of-art minimally invasive technique, endovascular embolization, where thin tube is passed via artery in the groin selectively to the brain and the ruptured aneurysm was closed by placing a soft coil. This new technique is known as neuro endovascular technique. The woman has been discharged from the hospital on Monday after recovering completely.

Padamshree Prof Ravikant, Director AIIMS, Rishikesh said that Neuro Endovascular Unit has been established in the Institute. This unit with collaboration of existing neurosurgery and neurology department will better treat brain hemorrhage and brain stroke patients using this high-end modern technology. He said that this treatment of brain hemorrhage with endovascular technique is included in the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

Dr Sandeep Burathoki, Associate Professor, Interventional Neuro-radiologist at AIIMS has successfully performed this treatment. He is the first Neuro interventionist of Uttarakhand, who belongs to Uttarakhand State also. He is very proud to serve the people of the State. Dr Sandeep said that it is like engineering inside small artery. The patient should be educated about the signs of rupture of the cerebral aneurysm and one should consult a neurosurgeon, if the headache is very severe, not responding to medications. The aneurysms are like balloons that swell in the cerebral artery that represent a weak point and can rupture due to sudden rise in blood pressure. The brain aneurysm is diagnosed using angiography.