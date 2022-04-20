AIIMS Rishikesh Starts Tele Consultations For Patients Suffering From Post-Covid Depression

Rishikesh (The Hawk): People affected by complaints such as the side effects, fear or depression due to the outbreak of Covid-19 Epidemic. AIIMS Rishikesh has started tele consultations to give proper advice to those concerned with these problems and to guide them.

It is often seen that many people are being affected mentally by the ill effects of the Covid epidemic. Apart from mental health, due to this epidemic people are going through the problem of future financial worries, security, and depression. AIIMS Rishikesh has now started a system of tele-consultations to give proper advice to such people.

Regarding to this Padmashree Prof Ravi Kant Director AIIMS said that the panic of the corona epidemic has had its effects most on children, senior citizens and health workers. In such a situation, people who have seen their relatives and other close relatives suffering from this disease or those who have gone through the quarantine under the guise of governance, are going through mental depression. At the same time, due to financial constraints, he is also worried about the future of the family. In this way, many kinds of questions arise in the minds of people feeling unsafe. These types of people are suffering from the habit of drinking alcohol, use drugs and taking suicidal steps. Such people should contact the telecom OPD of the institute. In this OPD, specialist doctors of AIIMS will solve people's problems by giving proper consultation.

It is noteworthy that the Members of Tele Consultation team are HOD of Trauma Surgery Department Prof Qamar Azam, HOD of Psychiatry Departmet Prof Ravi Gupta, Dr Anidya Das, Dr Ajay Kumar and collaboration with Chairman of Afifa Foundation Mr Agha Mashkur Nizami.