AIIMS Rishikesh Starts Addiction Treatment Facility To Solve The Problem Of Addiction

Rishikesh (The Hawk): AIIMS Rishikesh has started Addiction Treatment Facility (ATF) to solve the problem of addiction. Under this facility, intoxicated patients can also be admitted to the hospital for treatment.

It is being seen that even young people are becoming drug addicts. An important reason for this is the increase in stress in people's lives. The problem of stress has also increased due to the Covid pandemic. Professor Ravikant, Director, AIIMS Rishikesh told about this that AIIMS Rishikesh has started Addiction Treatment Facility (ATF) to overcome the problems of addiction to the patients. Under this, all types of high-level facilities for counseling and treatment will be provided free of cost to drug addicts. With the start of this service, drug addicts will get better treatment.

Associate Professor and nodal officer of A.T.F. Dr. Vishal Dhiman, informed that under the ATF operated in AIIMS, both OPD and admission treatment facilities are available. In the hospital, bed facility for all patients and all types of essential medicines will be provided free of cost and counseling of patients will also be done. He said that people willing to quit drug can contact the helpline number 7456897874 of Psychiatry department from 9 am to 4 pm.