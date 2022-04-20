AIIMS Rishikesh Specialist Doctors present lectures at event organized under World Antimicrobial Awareness Week

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Specialist Doctors from various departments presented lectures at the event organized under World Antimicrobial Awareness Week in AIIMS Rishikesh.

It is noteworthy that this program has been organized by the World Health Organization from 18 to 24 November this year for the increasing misuse of antibiotics and its prevention. This time due to Covid-19, this program has been organized online for awareness.

This public awareness program organized under the supervision of Padmashri Professor Ravi Kant, Director AIIMS Rishikesh. In this on line program the head of the Pediatric Surgery Department Prof. B. Satyashree shared her experiences. she told that it is very important to conduct a culture or sensitivity test by taking caution before giving any medicine or antibiotic to children. Antibiotic or injection purchased from chemists without medical advice can be harmful to children.

Dr. Punit Dhar, Professor and Head, Department of Surgical Gastroenterology, said that antimicrobials or antibiotics should not be used without medical advice. He also said that it is very important to have the right policies for the correct use of antibiotics.

Professor Jaya Chaturvedi, Head of Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, gave information about multidrug resistant bacteria. she said that antibiotic should not be taken even if there is a common cold or cough.

Head of Department of General Surgery Prof. Dr. Som Prakash Basu shared experiences on the subject of surgery. He said that the use of these antibiotics should be stopped without consulting the doctor. He stated the need to make strict policies for this.

Head of the Department of ophthalmology Prof. Sanjeev Kumar Mittal said that people themselves go to the chemist and use any antibiotic for the eyes. Antibiotics used after eye surgery also contain steroids in small amounts. Using them together can be harmful. Taking such drugs for more than a fixed time can cause direct harm.