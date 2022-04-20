AIIMS Rishikesh Partners With KCL To Deliver Quality Care To Critically Ill Patients Through Tele-ICU

AIIMS Rishikesh has rapidly expanded its ICU services to more than 200 ICUs Beds to provide critical care to severely ill patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, AIIMS Rishikesh has partnered with King’s College London (KCL) to launch a pioneering new project for the first time in India to deliver quality care to large number of critically ill patients through Tele-ICU by which doctors at AIIMS can simultaneously run multiple virtual e-ICUs and also communicate with international experts.King’s College London has vast experience in this area and is already running a similar project called Life Lines UK in over 180 NHS hospitals across UK. It was set up by a team comprising of Professor Louise Rose, a Professor of Critical Care Nursing at King's College London, Dr Joel Meyer a critical care doctor at Guy’s and St Thomas Hospital London, and Michel Paquet. British Telecom has donated 50 4G enabled tablet computers to AIIMS-Rishikesh along with secure software.Prof. Ravi Kant, Director and CEO of AIIMS Rishikesh inaugurated Tele-ICU services at AIIMS Rishikesh. He said that “The recovery and wellbeing of our COVID-19 patients is our utmost priority and all of our doctors, nurses and healthcare staff are working tirelessly to offer this. We are committed to supporting our staff to provide the best care, so this offer of international expertise and support is hugely welcome. He said that AIIMS Rishikesh has developed many such International collaborations over past 3 years and also has created a Dean of Innovation to develop such new technologies to help poor patients in remote areas and without access to healthcare”Prof. Manoj Gupta, Dean of AIIMS Rishikesh stressed upon the importance of implementing newer technology in patient care. He said “accessing the latest thinking and evidence in solutions, treatments and recovery will mean all the difference to our busy staff and we look forward to working more closely with KCL” Dr DK Tripathy, Vice Dean (Innovation) at AIIMS Rishikesh outlined the implementation of the service and role of this technology in helping India fight the impending third wave of COVID pandemic. Dr. KS Rajkumar and Dr. Yogesh Bahurupi, the nodal officers of Tele ICU at AIIMS Rishikesh welcomed and thanked the doctors from AIIMS Rishikesh and International experts for their support.Prof Prokar Dasgupta, Professor of Surgery at King’s College London, said that “Life Lines has been an incredible success in the UK. It has removed barriers and brought families and loved ones together at the most difficult of times, when lives hang in the balance. We are in the extremely privileged position that our NHS staff have access to the latest insights and research that can make all the difference to the survival of patients who have COVID-19. He said that his participation in VAIBHAV 2020 Summit organized by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and effects of COVID on his family had motivated him to do more for India.”Tele-ICU services were inaugurated in the presence of Prof U B Mishra Dean (Hospital Affairs), Prof. Somprakas Basu Dean (International Affairs) and Prof. Vartika Saxena Dean (Research) from AIIMS Rishikesh; Prof. Louise Rose, Dr. Joel Meyer and Mr. Joesph Casey from King’s College London; Mr. Michel Paquet from Aetonix Canada and team from British Telecom UK and India.