AIIMS Rishikesh Organises Workshop On AI In Health Care

Rishikesh (The Hawk): A workshop was organized at AIIMS Rishikesh subject on "Artificial Intelligence in Health Care". It was impressively highlighted in the workshop that "AI is a necessity of time and hence should be taken forward.

The workshop organized under Youth-20 Consultation was jointly inaugurated by the Executive Director of the Institute Prof. Meenu Singh, Dean Academics Prof. Jaya Chaturvedi, and Dean Research Vartika Saxena. Executive Director Prof. Meenu Singh said that Artificial intelligence is the computer utility of human intelligence. Different types of artificial intelligence modalities exist on the market; however, their use in the health sector is not promising yet. Even a small error can threaten the life of a patient, hence before it’s used in full throttle we need Indian data for validation.

The ethical aspects were discussed by Dr. Ashish Bhute (Member Secretary, Institute Ethics Committee, AIIMS Rishikesh. the technical aspects of AI were dealt with by Prof. Dr. Durga Toshniwal, Head, Mefta School of Data Science IIT Roorkee, and a team from Wadhwani AI ltd led by Mr. Mukul, the clinical aspects were discussed by Dr. Ashutosh Tiwari from the department of Neurology and Dr. Anand Sharma from Gastroenterology. Dr. Prasan Kumar Panda (Dept of Medicine) and nodal coordinator COE moderated the program. he said that AI is a need for time, and AIIMS Rishikesh has taken a step forward to collaborate with the IIT Roorkee and Wadhwani teams to work in the field of AI in health care.

In the interactive sessions, speakers and participants discussed the pros and cons of AI and areas in the health sector where it could be of greater help. Artificial intelligence can help in patient triaging by making presumptive diagnoses based on symptoms, diagnosing based on images, and making decisions regarding treatment. AI can assist a clinician in efficiently attending to the patient, diagnosing the disease, and treating it in time. It can be useful in predicting the occurrence of epidemics based on the data searched by AI users from a particular geographic territory. Many faculty members from various departments, SR, JR, engineers, nurses, and students actively participated in the program.