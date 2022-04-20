AIIMS Rishikesh First Medical Instt In Country To Provide Life-Changing VG Female Cosmetic Genital Surgery

Rishikesh: The Department of Reconstructive and Cosmetic-Plastic Gynecology at AIIMS Rishikesh has achieved a new high in the field of medical science by performing nerve-sparing reduction clitoroplasty surgery in a 23-year-old unmarried girl. This girl had physical deformity of clitoral hypertrophy (clitoromegaly) since birth. AIIMS Rishikesh is the first institute in India to provide such female genital cosmetic surgeries to treat such rare genital deformities and give back full femininity to women.

Her genital deformity was a matter of serious concern for this girl, a resident of Haridwar district. Due to this serious problem, she was very anxious for her future and married life. On the other hand, worried about the future of his daughter's marital life, her father consulted and showed her in various big hospitals in the country, but after getting disappointment from all the hospitals, she finally got state of the art treatment for this problem at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh. She visited Reconstructive and Cosmetic-Plastic Gynecology department of AIIMS and after examination and all relevant investigations, she was diagnosed with clitoromegaly. The patient was examined by Dr. Navneet Magon, Head of Reconstructive and Cosmetic-Plastic Gynecology department. Both her karyotype and hormonal profile were as common as that of a normal woman. This was a very rare case where she had clitoromegaly without any hormonal or karyotype changes. Many of the other centres where her father had taken her had advised cutting off the clitoris, but clitorodectomy is illegal and criminal and is a type of genital mutilation. But at AIIMS Rishikesh, Dr. Navneet Magon and his efficient team successfully treated it through nerve sparing reduction clitoroplasty technique.

It is worth mentioning that AIIMS Rishikesh is the first institute in the world to start a 3-year post-doctoral M.Ch course in Cosmetic Gynecology by establishing the Division of Reconstructive and Cosmetic-Plastic Gynecology under the leadership of Dr Navneet Magon. AIIMS Director and CEO Padmashree Professor Ravikant said that "This is a very complex surgery in which the experienced doctors of AIIMS have achieved complete success. He told that this surgery of a young woman with this type of procedure is the first successful surgery in North India. Through the Division of Reconstructive and Cosmetic-Plastic Gynecology, we are fully capable of providing high-tech cosmetic and reconstructive gynecology services with complete scientific credibility to women suffering from these problems, and that is why we at AIIMS established this division under the most competent cosmetic gynaecologist of the country. Professor Ravikant told that AIIMS Rishikesh is the only medical institute in the world with this special department set up and a M.Ch. course being offered.

Operating surgeon Dr. Navneet Magon said that this patient's clitoris was just like a male penis. The surgery lasted for about 2 hours and the medical team was successful in giving her a normal feminine appearance. This is completely her life-changing surgery for her as she can now lead a normal sexual life. He told that now she is fully fit for her married life. Dr. Magon also informed that full range of reconstructive and cosmetic gynecology services are being provided to women at AIIMS Rishikesh in the most scientific manner. It is a special centre, and one of its kind all over the world in any medical Institute.