AIIMS Rishikesh Docs Successfully Operate Joshimath Patient

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Doctors of AIIMS Rishikesh have successfully operated upon a 30-year-old man from Joshimath, Chamoli Garhwal who had a rare condition called RSOV (Ruptured sinus of Valsalva aneurysm).

He also had a hole in his heart (VSD) and a leaking cardiac valve. It is a congenital problem and the hole was present from birth but because was not repaired in time led to leaking heart valve and rupture of a part of his great artery into his heart. He was having breathing difficulty and palpitations because of which he was not able to do any work. His condition had disabled him socially and financially and he could not get treatment till now despite seeing so many doctors in the state. But the team of cardiothoracic surgeons, at AIIMS Rishikesh, led by cardiac surgeon Dr Anish Gupta, successfully repaired all three conditions during a complex heart surgery.

Regarding this Director of AIIMS Rishikesh, padamshree Professor Ravikant said that the hospital is totally dedicated towards world class treatment for everybody with cutting edge technology and experts in the field. We have full team of cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, cardiac anaesthetists and radiologists to manage various heart disorders.

The most difficult part of operation was repairing his heart valve otherwise he would have landed up with replacement of valve. The operation was done under Atal Ayushman scheme and did not put any financial burden on the patient. Patient has been shifted to ward and ready to go home. The whole treatment process was a team work by cardiologists who did angiography, radiologists who did CT scan and cardiac anaesthetist who is involved in the care of patient during and after surgery, says Dr Ajay Mishra. According to Dr Bhanu Duggal and Dr Yash Srivastava, this condition can be cured by angiography if there is no hole and leaking valves but their presence makes open heart surgery necessary. It is an uncommon problem and such challenging surgery is done at very few places in Uttarakhand including AIIMS, Rishikesh.