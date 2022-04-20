AIIMS Rishikesh Director Condemns Rising R-Value Due To Negligence Of Citizens

Rishikesh (The Hawk): The Director of AIIMS Rishikesh, Professor Ravi Kant has condemned the rising R- Value due to the negligence of the citizens. He warned that if people did not fully follow the Covid guidelines issued by the government and similarly adopt irresponsible behavior, then the country cannot be free from corona virus. Professor Ravikant has said that for complete control of covid, it is necessary that along with getting the covid vaccine, everyone should follow the rules related to prevention from covid.

Professor Ravi Kant, Director AIIMS Rishikesh warned that if the attitude of our people remains like this, then the third wave of Corona will not take long to arrive. In such a situation, all of us may have to bear heavy losses. Therefore, he suggests that to prevent the coming wave, it is very important for all of us to follow the rules of prevention from corona. These include using masks properly, maintaining social distance, keeping hands clean and getting the covid vaccine. Along with all this, we all should avoid participating in public programs and should also advise other people to avoid organizing and participating in such events.

Professor Ravikant told that according to a study by the University of Michigan, the R- Value has gone above 1 in 8 states of India. These states include Mizoram (1.56), Meghalaya (1.27), Sikkim (1.26), Manipur (1.08), Kerala (1.2), Delhi (1.01), Uttarakhand (1.17) and Himachal Pradesh. The matter of concern is that Uttarakhand is also included in the above states.

It is noteworthy that the R- Value shows how many people a corona infected person is spreading corona to and it also shows how fast the corona virus is spreading in the society. According to experts, this number should be less than one to control the spread of corona and eliminate this epidemic. Professor Ravikant has suggested that we need to adopt two measures to reduce the R- Value. The first is to vaccinate more and more so that antibodies develop in the body and people's immunity does not get weakened. Secondly, every person of the country should follow the covid guide line 100 percent to prevent covid infection.

The main reasons for the increase in more R- Value in Uttarakhand - A large number of tourists come to Uttarakhand from all over the country and abroad. Most of these people do not adopt the standards and measures to prevent corona during all these activities. Apart from this, after the end of the lockdown, the movement of public in the state has increased significantly. Due to this the R- Value of Uttarakhand has also increased.