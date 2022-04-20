AIIMS Rishikesh Director Calls On U'khand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Rishikesh (The Hawk): AIIMS Rishikesh Director called on Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and congratulated him on becoming the Chief Minister. During the meeting, he also discussed with the CM about 200 acres of land, which is pending for the expansion of AIIMS.

During the meeting, Director AIIMS Professor Ravikant informed the Chief Minister about the medical facilities being provided by AIIMS Hospital to the patients. He also said that AIIMS is providing world class medical facilities for the treatment of patients. He said that AIIMS has made elaborate preparations to deal with the possible third web of Corona. Regarding the preparations, he told the CM that in the event of the third wave, a 100-bed NICU for children and 200 ICU beds has been prepared in advance for adults. Professor Ravikant apprised the CM Pushkar Singh Dhami that for the expansion of AIIMS, the institute needs an additional 200 acres of land. For this, a proposal has been given to the state government in the past. The expansion work is pending due to non-availability of land. In this matter, the CM gave a positive assurance to the AIIMS Director according to demands.