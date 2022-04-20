AIIMS Rishikesh Director Appeals to Use Bicycle In The Campus

Rishikesh (The Hawk): The Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences Rishikesh on Saturday urged his staff members to maintain social distance by coming to office or hospital on bicycle. Under the Green Campus Campaign, he also appealed to the faculty members to adopt this system.

AIIMS Director Padmashree Prof Ravikant arrived at his office today on bicycle as part of the Green Campus Campaign launched during the lockdown. On reaching the office by bicycle from his residence, he said that we can keep social distance from each other while coming and going by using the bicycle in the Institute campus. With this we will also be able to prevent Covid infections. Apart from this, the environment will also be clean. He said for promoting the use of bicycles in the campus, 15 bicycles have been given by the Institute to faculty members and 5 bicycles to security guards. He said only one person should travel by bicycle like scooter and car, or else the very purpose of social distancing will be defeated. He has appealed other faculty members, staff and students to ensure the use of bicycles in the campus to promote greenery in the campus.