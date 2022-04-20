AIIMS Rishikesh Decides To close The OPD Facilities

Rishikesh (The Hawk): In view of the covid transition, AIIMS Rishikesh has decided to close the OPD facilities. Now all general-level patients other than emergency patients, will be screened through telemedicine OPD. Apart from this, AIIMS Hospital Administration has reserved more than 300 beds for the treatment of covid patients. If required, the number will be up to 500.



OPD has been closed for general patients in AIIMS Rishikesh. This decision has been taken in view of the increasing number of covid patients. Professor Ravikant Director AIIMS said that due to covid, it is advisable for common patients to avail themselves of AIIMS telemedicine services while protecting themselves from covid infection. He said that all types of emergency services have been continued round the clock like before. Pro. Ravikant said that keeping the two yards of each other and essentially using masks can only prevent covid infection.

Professor UB Mishra, Dean Hospital Administration said that under the direction of Director AIIMS, a target has been set to reserve 500 beds for covid patients. Presently, AIIMS has more than 300 bed reserves for covid patients. There are 80 beds with ICU facility in them. Pro. Mishra said that 100 ventilators are available in the hospital for the treatment of severe type of covid patients. He also said that an emergency center has been set up at AIIMS for covid patients. In the center, procedures related to screening and hospitalization of covid patients will be done. He said that being in category-3, the first priority of AIIMS is to treat covid patients besides emergency patients

Dr. Yogesh arvind Bahurupi, Assistant Professor CFM Department stated that the second wave of covid is many times more deadly than the first wave. Everyone has to understand the seriousness of this and follow the covid Guidelines issued by the Central and State Governments. Apart from this, all of us must also make a habit of living with masks. Dr. Yogesh advised that the doctor should be consulted without any abnormal symptoms in the body.