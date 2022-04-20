AIIMS Rishikesh Approves 'Pran Vayu' As An Advanced, Low-Cost ICU Ventilator

Rishikesh (The Hawk): The "Pran Vayu'' Ventilator which is specially designed to keep the cost low and at the same time to incorporate all the features of an advanced ICU ventilator in it. AIIMS Rishikesh has called this ventilator successful in terms of medical technology after due testing done in various Medical Conditions.

This ventilator was developed about two and a half months ago in joint collaboration with IIT Roorkee and AIIMS Rishikesh. The 'Prana Vayu' ventilator can be used for various life-threatening medical conditions requiring life support system. After testing the ventilator for various simulated medical conditions, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh described this ventilator as beneficial for use in serious diseases. The five- member team of AIIMS doctors, confirmed its technology and the reliability after testing it at AIIMS 'Advanced Simulation Lab. The advanced features and the low cost of the ventilator are considered as a boon to the medical field. The team of inventors includes Dr Debendra Tripathy from Department of Anaesthesiology, AIIMS Rishikesh and Prof Akshay Dvivedi and Prof Arup Kumar Das, both from the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, IIT Roorkee. A self-motivated team of doctoral and bachelor level students of IIT Roorkee helped the inventors at different levels of development.

On the occasion of the testing, AIIMS Director Padmashree Prof Ravikant pointed out that this ventilator has been developed at a time when the global pandemic is underway, and when there are not enough ventilators available for the treatment of Corona patients. He said that this collaborative achievement of AIIMS Rishikesh with IIT Roorkee will undoubtedly prove to be a boon in saving the lives of patients with severe conditions. Prof Ravikant congratulated the team for having developed a low cost ventilator with advance capabilities in record time. He said that this ventilator had been tested several times in the laboratory, and presently the trial for various simulated serious disease conditions had also been successful.

AIIMS Rishikesh is the only institute in North India where the world-class advanced Human Patient Simulator (HPS) lab is present. This HPS technology allows the doctors at AIIMS to simulate various disease conditions for advanced research and teaching purposes. Giving information about this, Dr Debendra Tripathy, a member of the team that has developed 'Pran-Vayu Ventilator' said that the ventilator was tested for several life-threatening disease conditions. The test was based on human simulators and tested in several stages. The members of medical team that conducted the test consisted of Dr Puneet Dhar, Dr Yashwant Payal, Dr Madhur Uniyal, Dr Praveen Talwar and Dr Subrahbanyam. The team, after the test, concluded that PranaVayu ventilator has got many advanced capabilities with required safety features incorporated in it, and it would be useful for patients with critical illnesses, including SARS COVID requiring ventilator support. Prof Akshya Dvivedi of IIT Roorkee declared that after successful completion of this trial, the ventilator technolgy is ready for mass production as on date.

Characterization of 'Pran Vayu'

This very low-cost ventilator was invented in the month of April this year. It is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and facilities, to manage a wide range of critical illnesses. The control and monitoring of the ventilator can be done wirelessly. The ventilator is designed in such a way that it can be used even in makeshift ICU or ICUs without a compressed air supply. The team has built the ventilator using Make in India components, thus substantially reducing the cost of the ventilator. Starting cost of this ventilator is Rupees 25 to 30 thousand only.