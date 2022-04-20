AIIMS RDA Head Gets Life Threats For Open Letter To Adityanath

New Delhi: AIIMS Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) President Harjit Singh Bhatti has alleged receiving life threat calls, more than a month after he wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking better health services.

According to Bhatti, who has filed a complaint at Hauz Khas police station, the caller threatened to kill him if he wrote against Adityanath.

"I received these calls yesterday (Saturday) evening. Whoever he was directly started abusing me and warned me of killing and harming my family members," a scared-sounding Bhatti told IANS. "He (the caller) called himself a fundamentalist Hindu and said that he can't listen anything about Yogi Adityanath." Bhatti, on behalf of RDA, had written the open letter in late August after the Gorakhpur tragedy in which over 60 children had died due to alleged lack of oxygen supply and encephalitis.

"I always demand betterment of healthcare and request politicians to stop spreading hatred in the name of the cow, religion or caste. His abusive language is so frightening that my whole family is under fear," said Bhatti.