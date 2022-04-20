AIIMS panel to check mosquito-borne diseases

Gorakhpur (UP): The AIIMS branch in Gorakhpur has decided to set up a committee to ascertain and check the types of mosquitoes and larvae in the Ramgarh Tal, a major water body in the district.

The lake is spread over 1,800 acres and there are chances of growth of mosquitoes in the area.

This is being done to save the region from mosquito-borne diseases like Japanese encephalitis, dengue and malaria in the coming weeks.

AIIMS executive director Dr. Surekha Kishore said: "We have taken this step to check mosquito-borne diseases. A committee will be formed soon and research will be conducted on the pollution in lake water and growth of mosquitoes and larva present in it so that the water and the area could be treated with suitable anti-larva chemicals. Our main focus will be on Japanese encephalitis and a separate research will be conducted on it."

Prof. Harishchandra Joshi, head of the community medicine department of AIIMS, said that the committee will be constituted under the community medicine department.

It will test the water of Ramgarh Tal lake located in city as it is the place where mosquitoes could easily grow.

Gorakhpur, for decades, has been prone to Japanese Encephalitis and hundreds of children have lost their lives though the number of casualties has declined in the past two years due to the efforts of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

