AIIMS observes Constitution Day

Rishikesh (The Hawk): On the occasion of Constitution Day, a program was organized in AIIMS Rishikesh, to maintain the unity and integrity of the nation, the basic objectives of the constitution were announced and pledged for the constitution.

'Constitution Day' is celebrated every year on 26 November to promote the feeling of respect among the citizens of the country. On the occasion of , the outline of the Constitution and its introduction was read in the presence of all faculties, officers and other staff under the pre-determined program in the auditorium of AIIMS Rishikesh.

On this occasion, Padmashri Professor Ravikant, Director of AIIMS said that the Indian Constitution is the largest constitution in the world. The drafting committee duly drafted this constitution at that time on 26 November 1949 and submitted it to the country's Constituent Assembly. However, it was implemented in the country on 26 January 1950. Every year 26 November is celebrated as Constitution Day. Professor Ravikant said that the Indian constitution included detailed provisions keeping in mind the interests of all sections. He said that it also describes the fundamental rights, duties, role of government, powers of President, Prime Minister, Governor and Chief Ministers of the citizens of the country.

During the program Professor UB Mishra Dean Hospital Administration, Professor Manoj Gupta Dean Academic, Registrar Rajeev Chaudhary, Administrative Officer Santosh, Financial Advisor Parvat Kumar Mishra, Prof. Suresh K. Sharma Dean College of Nursing, Law Officer Pradeep Pandey, Accounts Officer Rajeev Gupta, Dr. Bina Ravi, Dr. Latika Mohan, Dr. Ravi Gupta, Dr. Gaurav Chikara, Dr. Suresh Kumar and Dr. Rajnish Arora among others Were present.