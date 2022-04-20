AIIMS Doctors Remove Large Hanging Earring From The Tummy Of A Toddler

Rishikesh: With advanced high-tech medical facilities and experienced doctors, AIIMS Rishikesh is now carrying out advanced and complicated procedures which involve medical equipment and highly skilled clinicians. Most of the patients, who are coming from all over Uttarakhand and surrounding states have complicated and life threatening medical and surgical conditions which are now first time being managed here locally by these highly skilled procedures.

In the latest case, Pediatric Gastroenterology unit of the department of pediatrics, successfully removed a large hanging earring from the tummy (stomach) of a 3-month-old baby with special techniques without any incision or stitch .The baby is now completely healthy and has since been discharged. This is probably the first hospital in the state to use this procedure on a baby just 3 month of age.

"The doctors of AIIMS Rishikesh have time again proved themselves to be successful in giving a new lease of life on the basis of specialized medical practice and their skill experience. This time it was the pediatric department of AIIMS" said AIIMS Director Padmashree Professor Ravikant who congratulated the pediatric team for saving the child's life by timely endoscopic intervention. Professor Ravikant said that it was a very complicated and technically demanding task to remove this large hanging ear ring stuck in the stomach of a 3-month-old baby without operation. Despite the challenges AIIMS physicians had full faith in their experience and medical skills, so the team did not face any difficulty in achieving success in this procedure.

It happened that a woman and her mother in law from Raipur, Dehradun reached AIIMS Rishikesh, crying with her 3-month-old baby girl (Anshika). The woman said that her two-and-a-quarter-year-old naughty son, had put a large hanging ear ring in the mouth of his 3-month-old little sister, who swallowed it. X-ray done at a hospital in Dehradun revealed that the earring was lodged in the stomach of baby.

Dr. Nowneet Kumar Bhat, Head of the Department of Pediatrics at AIIMS said, "the earring was large, had sharp margins and had a large fixing screw attached. Such a foreign body if left in the digestive tract was bound to cause life threatening complication. So I decided to intervene and remove it endoscopically." After the procedure Dr. Bhat said that the earring was stuck at the pylorus of the stomach, was about 3.5 cm long and 2.5 cm wide. Additionally the earring had a hanging screw which was one and a half cm long. He further said that endoscopically removing a foreign body from digestive tract of a 3 month baby is a very rarely performed and techinically demanding procedure. Since the earring being large with sharp edges and having a large hanging screw was bound to cause life threatening complications, the alternative was to go for open surgery. We decided to go for less invasive endoscopic technique which took just 10 minutes and this is why baby could be discharged by evening on same day.

After the girl's life was saved, mother Rajeshwari Devi and her mother in law while talking to this reporter thanked Dr. N K Bhat and AIIMS doctors with tears in their eyes. AIIMS Director Professor Ravikant congratulated Dr. Bhat and his endoscopy team ( Dr. Pooja Semwal, Mr. Hemant, Mr. C R Choudhary, Mrs Shalini, Mrs Vinita) on this new success and called it a new achievement in the history of AIIMS.

Dr Bhat Also Saved Life Of An Infant Of Haridwar By The Same Technique

Rishikesh: Dr. Nowneet Kumar Bhat of Department of Pediatrics, AIIMS on December 3 this month also saved the life of a one and a half year boy of Subhashnagar Haridwar by the same endoscopic technique. In that case, the child had swallowed a large two and a half centimeter diameter Button (Disc) battery, which had got stuck in the food pipe (esophagus) of the child. Dr. Bhat said that Button battery in digestive tract can be very dangerous and it needs to be removed immediately, as it makes a local electric circuit with the wall of intestine and leads to ulcer and necrosis of intestinal wall. Since the battery was stuck in the food pipe, child was in severe distress and could not swallow anything. The battery had caused deep electric burns (ulcers) in the food pipe which were healed with medicine. Doctor Bhat told that after treatment, this child is also completely safe and has since been discharged home. On this earlier occasion also AIIMS Director Professor Ravikant had expressed pride in the services being provided at AIIMS and had congratulated Dr. Bhat and his team