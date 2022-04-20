AIIMS continues To Organize Monthly health camps under outreach activities

Rishikesh: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Rishikesh is continuing health camps to be organized every month under the outreach activities in different areas of Uttarakhand even during winters. In the same sequence week-long health camps were organized on behalf of the institute in Pipalkoti Chamoli, Narayankoti Rudraprayag and Garrisan, in which about 1700 patients were tested and treated. Nearly 76,571 patients were examined and treated in health camps organized by the institute in Uttarakhand, Nepal Border of Uttar Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir, Assam etc, last year. AIIMS Director Padmashree Professor Ravi Kant ji said that the doctors of AIIMS Institute are always ready to provide health services in remote areas. Director AIIMS Padmashree Prof. Ravi Kant ji said that this year AIIMS is working towards further expanding health services under Rishikesh Outreach Services, so that more and more people in areas devoid of health services can avail the outreach health camps of the institute. Dr. Santosh Kumar, Nodal Officer of AIIMS Outreach Cell said that apart from the districts of Uttarakhand Tehri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Haridwar, etc., the AIIMS Institute, along with the slums adjacent to Rishikesh Nagar in Dehradun, Valmiki Nagar, Nandu Farm, Sarvaharanagar, Chandreshwaranagar, Haripur Kalan , Regular health camps are being organized in areas like Valmiki Basti Raiwala, Krishnanagar Colony, etc. Switch to last year, about 2,624 patients went to check the health and they were treated. Apart from this, health services were also provided by the Eye Department and General Medicine Department at Netrakumbh organized under the Kumbh Mela organized in Allahabad last year.