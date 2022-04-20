AIG Hospitals Join Mayo Clinic Care Network Of US

AIG Hospitals became first healthcare facility in India to become a member of Mayo Clinic Care Network of the US. Officials of the two entities announced the partnership here on Thursday.

Mayo Clinic Care Network is a group of carefully vetted, independent health care systems that have special access to Mayo Clinic's knowledge and expertise.

Physicians from AIG Hospitals will be able to combine their understanding of their patients' medical needs with Mayo Clinic expertise, so patients get exactly the care they need close to home. There is no additional cost to patients, announced D. Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director, AIG Hospitals.

He pointed out that AIG Hospitals is only the ninth healthcare facility globally to be become member of the Network and hoped that this would be a game changer for Indian healthcare.

He said 150-year-old Mayo Clinic is the number one healthcare facility in the US and one of the best in the world with 5,000 specialists. "The annual budget of Mayo Clinic is Rs 84,000 crore whereas the total budget of India's healthcare is Rs 62,000 crore," he said.

"We are passionate about bringing world-class medical expertise, innovation and technology to India for the benefit of our communities," said Nageshwar Reddy.

AIG Hospitals' physicians can contact Mayo Clinic specialists for second opinions on specific patient cases when they believe additional input will benefit their patients.

Though live video conferences, AIG Hospitals' medical teams can review and discuss complex cases with a Mayo Clinic panel and other doctors within the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

AIG Hospitals is a unit of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, one of India's leading gastroenterology hospitals. Spread across 1.7 million square feet, AIG Hospitals is one of the largest hospitals in India, serving over 6,00,000 patients annually.

"Mayo Clinic is pleased to welcome AIG Hospitals to the Mayo Clinic Care Network. AIG Hospitals is committed to the health and well-being of its communities through dedicated, high-quality care," said David Hayes, medical director, Mayo Clinic Care Network.

He said that Mayo Clinic is the largest non-profit group practice in the world, serving about 1.3 million patients annually.