AIFF, IPSO to conduct four-day online scouting workshop

New Delhi: The All India Football Federation (AIFF), along with the International Professional Scouting Organisation (IPSO), is set to organise an online scouting workshop from Monday to Friday.

Those participating in the workshop are mandated to complete an online scouting course on or before Monday. From Tuesday onwards, the attendees will be participating in a webinar every day that gets underway at 7.00 p.m. A total of 43 attendees have signed up for the workshop thus far.

The webinar is being delivered as part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the AIFF and IPSO to deliver a number of courses and webinars with regards to scouting in India.

"The upcoming workshops are a great insight into scouting and analysis before you actually undertake the in-depth courses. We will start at what we believe is the beginning of real scouting now that you've got the foundations and fundamentals from the interactive online course," IPSO Director Colin Chambers said as per the-aiff.com.

The AIFF and IPSO have previously arranged a number of courses and webinars in India as well, and speaking from past experiences, Chambers feels that the level of knowledge is good in India.

"The level of knowledge has been quite good in general and there have been some very interesting intelligent questions when we've done the live courses, so I know the coaches are detailed in what they are doing and want to learn. We look forward to a long collaboration with the AIFF," he stated.

— IANS