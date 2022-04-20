AIFF's three-day international virtual coaching conference begins

New Delhi: The three-day International virtual coaching conference being organised by All India Football Federation commenced on Monday.

AIFF general secretary Kushal Das said that the organisation has arranged quite a few coaching conferences including the e-pathshala in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) during the Covid-19 situation, and this virtual conference will add more value to all participants.

"AIFF has been fairly active since the pandemic situation broke out. We have continued to work together with the Sports Authority of India to have launched e-pathshala. This conference presents us with another opportunity to learn," he said

The general secretary referred to the increase in the number of licensed coaches in India in the last ten years. He also mentioned the importance of the "revalidation process" in order to ensure the development process runs seamlessly.

"We had 900-odd coaches in 2010 but now we have more than 11,000 licensed coaches. Football in India is increasing every day. The numbers of teams, tournaments have increased so we are in dire need of more coaches," he stated.

"We need to provide them with the right platform in terms of employment opportunity. Only increasing the number won't suffice, a pathway is required. Besides coaching within India, if they are employed abroad, that will be perfect," he added.

Das also highlighted the importance of the "mental strength" while referring to the upcoming tournaments which will be organised within a bio-secure bubble.

"After a prolonged gap, we're going to resume sporting action once again. The I-League qualifiers will start on October 8 in Kolkata followed by Indian Super League and I-League in Goa and Kolkata respectively. All these tournaments will be organised within bio-secure bubbles and utmost precautions," he said.

"Unfortunately, the number of Covid-19 cases is not going down and there are risks associated with organising such an event. But, we can't sit back and allow the pandemic to take over," he added.

— IANS