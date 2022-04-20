AIDS patients will get free treatment in AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Now AIDS patients will also be able to get free treatment in AIIMS Rishikesh. The Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) Center has started functioning here from Tuesday. For AIIDS Infected people this clinic will be operated 5 days a week.

There is good news for AIDS patients. Now they will also get treatment in AIIMS Rishikesh. The patients living in Garhwal region had to go to Dehradun and Haldwani earlier. On the occasion of World AIDS Day, Padmashree Professor Ravikant, Director of AIIMS started this ART center by pressing the button through e-inauguration. On this occasion, he said that in 2019, about 6 lakh 90 thousand people have died due to AIDS worldwide. He said that there is no permanent cure for this disease. This can only be stopped by public awareness. He said that AIDS related syllabus will be implemented for PG diploma students from next session. Dr. Ravikant said that training programs about AIDS should also be conducted regularly for nursing staff and technicians.

Dr. Meenakshi Dhar, Secretary of ART Center and Head of the Department of General Medicine, said that opening of ART Center in AIIMS will be of special benefit to AIDS infected people living in Garhwal region. she said that this center will be operated 5 days a week, from Monday to Friday from 2 pm to 5 pm. Reported that the counselor facility is also available in this clinic. she said that AIDS infected person can get registered with OPD of AIIMS General Medicine Department for treatment.

On this occasion, Professor UB Mishra Dean Hospital Administration, Professor Manoj Gupta Dean Academic, Dr. Latika Mohan, Dr. Vartika Saxaina, Dr. Navneet Kumar Batt, Dr. Somprakash Vasu, Dr. Pratima Gupta, Dr. Neirita Hazarika, Dr. Meenaksha Khapre and Dr. Mukesh Bairwa were present.



