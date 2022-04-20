AIDS Is Spreading Alarmingly In Bihar Jails

Patna: AIDS is spreading alarmingly in the jails of Bihar where 89 prisoners out of 4,010 medically examined were found to be HIV positive.

According to the Inspector General (Prison) Mithilesh Mishra, a sample test for HIV positive was conducted on over 4,000 prisoners lodged in the jails of Bihar out of which 89 were found to be HIV positive. He said that such prisoners have been attached with separate centres where they are getting treatment.

He further stated that some of the prisoners were carrying the infection even before their imprisonment while some got infected after they were put behind the bars. He said that unnatural sex might have led to the infection among the prisoners. All measures were being adopted to prevent the spread of HIV- AIDS inside the jail, informed the IG.

Meanwhile, the prison department and the reform centres of the state government recently inked a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) with Bihar State AIDS Control Society to implement HIV collaborative through out the prisons of the state. Under this MOU both partners would also implement actions against the spread of TB among the prisoners. The MOU was signed following the directives of the National AIDS Control Society.

The project Director of Bihar State AIDS Control Society Dr. Abhay Prasad said 80 per cent of the AIDS cases are due to unprotected and unnatural sex which can not be ruled out among the prisoners. This disease is also spreading due to injecting drugs among the drug addicts.

Meanwhile, jail sources said that use of drugs among the prisoners was one of the major reasons for the spread of AIDS inside the jail where it has been on rise.

The sources said that the pace at which cases of HIV infection was increasing among the prisoners, chances for spread of the disease among nearly 38,000 prisoners lodged in 59 jails across the state are high.

The IG (Prison) Mithilesh Mishra said,vapart from providing proper medical aid, a drive has been launched in the prisons to sensitise and aware the prisoners towards AIDS.

According to a recent data of the National AIDS Control Organisation, out of total 2.14 million HIV positive cases in the country 1.15 lakh are from Bihar.

