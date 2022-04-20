Aidan Gillan To Headline Discovery Cosmology Series

Los Angeles: "Game of Thrones" star Aidan Gillan is set to star in an ambitious genre-bending dramatised documentary series for Discovery''s Science Channel.

The 52-year-old actor, best known for playing the slimy, manipulative Petyr ''Littlefinger'' Baelish in HBO''s "Game of Thrones", will essay the role of a detective examining dangerous phenomena in the universe.

According to Deadline, the six-part series is being produced by Warner Bros-owned UK production company Wall To Wall and has been shooting across the US during the coronavirus pandemic.

The working title of the project is "Killer of the Cosmos".

Gillen will feature as a Raymond Chandler-style detective who hunts down existential threats to humanity in a specialist factual series with a graphic novel-like twist, as per insiders.

Filming is underway, though post-production has begun on the series.

Discovery declined to comment, but the channel is expected to air the show next year.— PTI