AICTE Chairman To Unveil The Bust Of J C Bose

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe will unveil the bust of Jagadish Chandra Bose at J.C. Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad on his 162nd birth anniversary, on Monday, November 30, 2020. The brass metal bust of Jagadish Chandra Bose with inscription of his contribution to the science is being installed in front of the Vice Chancellor's Secretariat.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dinesh Kumar said that Jagadish Chandra Bose is acknowledged as the greatest interdisciplinary scientist in India. He is the father of radio and wireless communication and the first scientist to prove that plants have life. The YMCA University was named after this great scientist in the year 2018 by the State Government to recognise his achievements in the field of Modern Science. To mark his birth anniversary in a befitting manner, the University has organized various events which include an International Conference on Internet of Things (IoT) and IoT Start-up Challenge.

Prof. Sahasrabudhe will be the key-note speaker in the inaugural session of International Conference on IoT. The National Organizing Secretary of Vijnana Bharati Mr. Jayant Sahasrabudhe will also be present on this occasion.

On this occasion, Prof. Sahasrabudhe will also inaugurate the newly built Multistoried Building of Community College of Skill Development (CCSD) in the University premises. The CCSD Multistoried Building has been constructed at a cost of over Rs. 3.75 Crore on more than 1600 sq. ft area which include 12 classrooms, three labs and one conference hall. The building would cater to the need of ongoing courses of CCSD, and new laboratories of Civil Engineering would also be developed on the ground floor of this building.(JMT-INF).