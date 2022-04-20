AICC Appoints Three NSUI Presidents In UP

Lucknow: All India Congress Committee (AICC) has approved the proposal of the appointment of presidents of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) in Uttar Pradesh with an immediate effect.

The AICC has approved names of three presidents which include Rohit Rana, Anas Rahman and Akhilesh Yadav, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said in a statement.

While Rana will be president of Uttar Pradesh West, Rahman and Yadav have been appointed as presidents of Uttar Pradesh Central and Uttar Pradesh East respectively.

Meanwhile, the NSUI tweeted: "Congratulations to Rohit Rana, Anas Rehman and Akhilesh Yadav on being appointed the State Presidents of NSUI UP West, UP Central and UP East respectively. We are confident you all will work to the best of your abilities to strengthen the organisation." (ANI)