AIBEA appeals to Nirmala to save bank staff from assaults by enraged customers

Hyderabad: A day after an attack on a lady bank staff in Canara Bank (erstwhile Syndicate Bank) at its Saroli Branch in Surat, Gujarat on Monday evening, All India Bank Employees' Assocation (AIBEA) on Tuesday night appealed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to save bank staff from such assaults by enraged customers.

In a letter to Ms Sitharaman, a copy of which was e-mailed to UNI, AIBEA General Secretary Ch Venkatachalam said around 4.20 PM on that day an unknown person entered the office premises asking for Passbook Printing and asked Lady Clerk Ms Santoshi kumari (lady clerk) to do the same.

But the printer was not working and also the time for customer services was already over at 4-00 PM. On telling him the same, he started using foul language and abusive words on the staff member.

Mr Venkatachalam said in that Branch, the Branch Manager since March 23 was on sabbatical leave for 6 months leaving only the clerk and a single officer present.

After arguing for a while and using obscene language, that person entered the cubicle and the Cash Cabin. He attacked the female clerk. He slapped and pushed her menacingly due to which she fell down and got injured.

The lady staff has suffered a fracture. He also hit the officer and created a scene in the branch premises, Mr Venkatachalam said in the letter.

The staff got scared and called the emergency numbers and also the nearest Police station.

The CCTV footage was submitted and shown to the Police and the FIR was lodged against this unknown person. We learn that he is from the Police Department, he added.

We learn that so far no action has been taken on the person who attacked the lady staff, he said.

Already bank employees and officers are working amidst a lot of tension, pressure, anxiety, worry, fear and panic since banking has been made as essential service and all Branches have been asked to function and so bank staff are required to come to the Banks even during the lockdown period.

We have been repeatedly requesting the Department of Financial Services (DFS) and the Indian Banks Association (IBA) to issue some uniform guidelines to Banks including certain relaxation for the staff from attending the Bank duty at this critical time.

Even pregnant employees and lactating mothers are not spared in many of the Banks and are required to attend office.

The public transport has been withdrawn in most of the places and employees find it extremely difficult to come to the Branches for duty, the top Union leader stated.

During initial Lockdown period, Bank Branches were asked to extend restricted banking services, but now these restrictions have been withdrawn and Branches are required to give full scale services. Many staff are unable to attend office and Branches are being run with inadequate staff due to the lockdown restrictions, curfew, containment zones, etc.

In this scenario, this incident of dastardly assault on a young lady staff in the Branch premises has shocked the entire banking fraternity.

In many Branches, there is no security staff like watchman or Armed Guard. Hence employees feel scared to work in Branches if such attacks will not be dealt with sternly and the assaulter is punished. Immediately he should be located and arrested, Mr Venkatachalam demanded.

Employees genuinely feel that they have joined the Banks to work in the Banks and earn their livelihood and not to get beaten by such goons and assailants in the garb of customers.

We hope and trust that the matter would receive your personal attention and instructions would be given to all concerned authorities to bring the culprit to books.

We want bank staff who are working as frontline staff in the present pandemic situation to be saved from corona infection. But equally, we want bank staff to be saved from such assaults and attacks, the AIBEA general Secretary asserted.

