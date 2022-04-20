AIB Roast: Pooja Bhatt calls Aamir frightening, injurious

She might have played his love interest in 'Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi', but actress Pooja Bhatt is appalled by Aamir's reaction to AIB roast and feels that he is frightening and injurious. She might have played his love interest in 'Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi', but actress Pooja Bhatt is appalled by Aamir's reaction to AIB roast and feels that he is frightening and injurious. Talking about Aamir and his comments on AIB roast, Pooja Bhatt said, �I feel it�s hypocritical self-styled moralists and the Aamir Khans of the world, who are more frightening and injurious. I am appalled at his sudden self-righteous mode." Pointing out to Aamir's ventures, namely 'Delhi-Belly' and 'PK', the actress- filmmaker stated the 'Bhaag DK Bose' song from 'Delhi Belly' had double meaning whereas the 'PK' poster in which Aamir was covering his modesty with a radio was also indecent. Disappointed over the FIRs filed against the participants, organizers and audience of AIB Knockout, Pooja Bhatt whose half-sister Alia Bhatt is also involved in the controversy said that such complaints are lodged by hooligans. These cases are filed for troubling people and wasting the time of the court, she added. Besides Pooja Bhatt and some other biggies of the Tinsel town, noted stand-up comedian Russell Peters also expressed his disappointment over the controversies surrounding AIB Knockout. Unhappy with Aamir comments over the roast show, Russell asked the 'PK' actor to "shut up" and "take care of his own business". The stand-up comedian further said that Aamir is not a real artist as the dialogues he delivers on-screen are not written by him but by dialogue writers. However, defending his film 'Delhi Belly', Aamir said that his movie with an 'A' certificate didn't harm or insult anyone in anyway.