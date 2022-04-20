AIB Roast: Karan, Ranveer, Arjun, Deepika booked for criminal conspiracy

Filmmaker Karan Johar and actors Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone along with the organizers and audience of the show have landed in a grave trouble as a case of criminal conspiracy has been filed against them. Criminal conspiracy amounts to a serious criminal charge and is a non-bailable offence. The others include actress Alia Bhatt, President of National Sports Club of India Jayantilal Shah, General Secretary of NSCI Ravinder Agarwal, organizers of the show Rohan Joshi, Tanmay Bhatt, Gursimran Khamba, Ashish Shakya, film critic Rajeev Masand and� Aditi Mittal. Lawyer and activist Abha Singh compelled the Mumbai police to file an FIR against the organizers and participants of the show after getting orders from the court. When the lawyer had approached the police earlier on Feb 7, they didn't take any action. But now as Abha had court orders, the police was left with no choice to be lodge an FIR against the participants, organizers and audience of the show. Recently, actor and filmmaker Aamir Khan had also expressed his disappointment over the show's content stating that it was very violent. Talking about the show, Aamir said, "When you insult someone, you perpetuate violence." After Aamir expressed his opinion about the show, social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook became flooded with reactions from fans and celebrities. Earlier, an FIR was registered against the show with the Lucknow police. Comedy roast AIB Knockout has been amidst controversies for its bold content ever since the organizers uploaded a video on YouTube.