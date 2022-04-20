AIB Knockout: After Arjun Kapoor-Ranveer Singh�s Roast, Aditi Mittal�s show comes under scrutiny!

Just when we thought things couldn�t get worse, BAM!! comes another one our way! As we all know comedic group AIB has received a lot of flack of late for putting forth their video AIB Knockout/ Roast which featured Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar as celebrity guests. The reaction towards the same has been a rather mixed one, with some calling it sensational and hilarious, while the others terming it as �vulgar and obscene.� AIB�s Celebrity Roast videos were recently taken down and the same has created a stir across the nation, with some being thankful for the action taken and others pointing at our government�s narrow minded mentality and vile logic. One of the panelists at AIB�s roast was Aditi Mittal, a popular stand up comedian. We hear she was supposed to have a show at a restaurant in South Bombay which has now been cancelled, following threats from a group of political members! The managers of the restaurant reportedly refused to reveal the names of the political party in question. However, Krishna Prakash, Additional Commissioner of Police, stated that the workers were a part of NCP�s student wing. Reports suggest that the party workers reached the venue where Aditi�s show was supposed to be held, and created a havoc, demanding the show to be called off. Dhananjay Kamalakar, joint Commissioner of Police said that none of the threatened persons has approached the police for seeking protection, �I have only just come to know that these shows have been cancelled. I will have to look into this.�