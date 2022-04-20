AIADMK Will Lead Alliance In 2021 Assembly Polls: Palaniswami

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK's Joint Coordinator K. Palaniswami on Monday said the electoral alliance for the 2021 assembly polls will be formed under his party's leadership.

Talking to reporters in Coimbatore, he said that the party has announced its Chief Ministerial candidate as it has started the election campaign.

He said that the alliance with BJP is continuing while the alliance will be led by the AIADMK.

The AIADMK had announced Paliniswami as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

Party leaders have also said those parties which are seeking an alliance with them will have to accept Palaniswami as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

On the other hand, the BJP's state leaders are saying that as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), its national leadership will announce the Chief Ministerial candidate.

Such a stand has irked the AIADMK leaders.

Incidentally, the BJP fought the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu under the leadership of the AIADMK.

Barring one Lok Sabha seat that was won by the AIADMK, the alliance led by it had lost all the remaining 38 seats in the state.

Palaniswami said the alliance that was formed during the Lok Sabha polls still continues.

—IANS