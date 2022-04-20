AIADMK urges Pondy LG to intervene and stop new year eve celebrations

Puducherry: The opposition AIADMK in Puducherry on Thursday urged Lt Governor Kiran Bedi to intervene immediately and stop new year eve activities on beach road and hotels in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation here.

Leader of the legislature wing of the AIADMK A Anbalagan said in a release that he had submitted a petition to the Lt Governor earlier in the day requesting her not to compromise on the need to prevent the events related to New Year eve on beach road and in hotels.

"The current occurrence of Covid-19 across the world was causing concern and hence there should be strict enforcement of the ban on the holding of the events," he said.

Anbalagansaid he had pointed out in his petition to the Lt Governor that Chief Minister V Narayanasamy''s announcement with regard to allowing celebrations was putting things at risk.

This stand of the Chief Minister was a matter of concern, he added.

The AIADMK leader said there could be restrictions in so far as visit of the people to places of religious worship and directions on safety norms including adherence to social distancing norms during new year eve festivities.—PTI